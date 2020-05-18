TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a driver who struck and killed a man trimming grass along a ditch in Ozaukee County was intoxicated at the time.
The 82-year-old Town of Saukville man was killed Saturday about 3:30 p.m. along county Highway Y when a pickup truck entered the ditch and struck him, according to authorities.
The 34-year-old West Bend man driving the pickup then struck a power pole, breaking it off.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and arrested on a possible charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. The investigation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minneapolis' Frey orders people to wear masks inside stores, schools
The move comes as the state loosens its coronavirus restrictions.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Essentia Health permanently laying off 900 employees
The cuts are in addition to 850 employees still on leave.
Minneapolis
Kim Bartmann repays employees' back wages, but organizing continues
Employees delivered a list of demands to Barbette restaurant on Wednesday.
Variety
Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 14.1% in April
Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit 14.1% in April, a level not seen since the Great Depression, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.