Officials say at least 2 people are dead and 8 are missing after stone quarry collapse in Indonesia

A natural stones quarry in Indonesia's West Java province collapsed on several people who were working inside on Friday, killing at least two people and leaving several workers missing, officials said.

May 30, 2025 at 9:12AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A natural stones quarry in Indonesia's West Java province collapsed on several people who were working inside on Friday, killing at least two people and leaving several workers missing, officials said.

At least 10 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Cirebon district collapsed, West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi estimated in a video statement, and rescuers have retrieved at least two bodies.

The exact number of casualties was still unclear as local television reported rescuers were able to pull at least a dozen injured people from the debris and recover bodies during a grueling search effort.

Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were trying to locate any remaining worker. Their efforts were hampered by unstable soil that risked further slides, the television report said.

