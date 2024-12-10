The death of a man who suffered a head injury inside his Plymouth home last month has been ruled as accidental, according to officials.
Officials rule as accidental the death of man who suffered head injury inside Plymouth home
Early on, police had considered the death “a little suspicious.”
David Raymond Hegre, 63, died from severe blood loss on Nov. 22 at his townhome in the 13700 block of 54th Avenue N., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.
Hegre suffered a deep cut to his scalp in “a presumed fall,” a statement from the Medical Examiner’s Office read. The statement included that the manner of death was an accident.
Three days after Hegre died, Police Chief Erik Fadden told the Minnesota Star Tribune that his department did not suspect this was a case of homicide but added, “obviously, it’s a little suspicious.”
Police said in search warrant affidavits filed in Hennepin County District Court that officers went into the home and saw a “blood trail going up the stairs was consistent with a body being dragged up the stairs, and it appeared some of the blood had been attempted to be cleaned up.”
The Star Tribune has asked the chief for comment about the ruling by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Hegre graduated from Hopkins Lindbergh High School in 1979 and earned a degree in economics from the University of Minnesota before building a career in sales and consulting.
“Rarely idle, Dave enjoyed time with family, winemaking, remodeling, landscaping and tinkering with odd jobs,” his online obituary read.
The two-time state champion hasn’t lost a Minnesota high school race in more than two years as he heads to North Carolina for college.