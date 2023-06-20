Officials have released the identity of a driver who died in a single-vehicle crash last month in New Brighton.
Craig S. Broyles, 61, of Marine on St. Croix, died on May 31 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale from injuries he suffered on May 18, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Broyles crashed his car into a barrier wall while heading north on Interstate 35W near County Road E2 shortly after 3 p.m., the State Patrol said Monday.
