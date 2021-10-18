COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — Authorities have released the name of the road construction worker who was struck by a dump truck and killed while on a work site in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown.
The Highway Patrol said 50-year-old Melissa McMahon of Odessa, Minnesota, died in the Friday evening incident. The Highway Patrol says the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when McMahon was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
World
US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang
American officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children connected with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.
Duluth
Authorities ID the 3 people killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Cloquet
The suspect confessed in a call to 911 while being pursued by a state trooper, the Sheriff's Office said.
Local
One of five shot at single scene in Minneapolis has died
There were 84 homicides in all of 2020 in Minneapolis.
Local
MSP back to normal after early morning power failure
Power came back on by 6 a.m., but the outage led to long lines at security checkpoints
Local
Man sought in Wisconsin woman's killing is dead, boy missing
Milwaukee police were searching for a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.