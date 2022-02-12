Officials have identified the two men found shot to death in a car on Thursday in north Minneapolis.
Malik Travon Carr-Riggins, 23, of Minneapolis and Case Samuel Ritzman, 30, of St. Paul, both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue N.
A witness reported seeing a possible suspect running from the car moments after the shooting and several spent shell casings were found inside the vehicle, according to authorities.
Several shots were fired from a passing car when officers were setting up a perimeter around the scene, but no one was injured.
