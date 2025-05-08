Officials plan to revamp the US air traffic control system. Here's a breakdown by the numbers

The Trump administration on Thursday announced an ambitious three-year plan to replace the United State's aging air traffic control system.
Officials did not provide an exact cost estimate but said it would require billions of dollars to put in place. They said a $12.5 billion budget proposal that a House committee drafted last week represents a solid ''down payment'' on the plan, which was developed after the deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., in January.
Here are some of the key numbers of improvements in the plan:
Thousands of internet connections
The plan calls for installing 4,600 high-speed network connections for data and communications across the air traffic control system at airports and radar control centers and other facilities across the country.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a desperate need to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration's communications network because part of it still operates on outdated copper wires.
Some of the shortcomings of the current system have been on display at the Newark, New Jersey, airport over the past two weeks. The air traffic control center in Philadelphia that directs planes in and out of Newark lost its radar signal for between 30 and 90 seconds on April 28, meaning air traffic controllers couldn't tell where planes were temporarily.
The FAA subsequently slowed down traffic at the Newark airport, which forced airlines to cancel or delay hundreds of flights, leaving travelers stranded. It appears that the source of the problem was a breakdown in the lines carrying radar data from a facility in New York to the air traffic controllers in Philadelphia.