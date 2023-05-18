MARATHON, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.
The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.
The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in a private boat, officials said. They met an air ambulance helicopter crew at the eastern end of the Seven Mile Bridge, and the helicopter took the injured man to a Miami hospital.
Officials didn't immediately release the man's name or condition or any details about the shark.
