SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A police officer in Jamaica was charged with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

It happened late last month. A Jamaica Constabulary Force statement said the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not charging the woman with an unidentified traffic violation. It said the officer then took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her.

Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn't indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.