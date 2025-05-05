World

Officials in Puerto Rico expand state of emergency after weeks of heavy rain

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 5:40PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Ten towns and cities across Puerto Rico are under a state of emergency following two weeks of heavy rain, with two people killed.

Three cities — Caguas, Lares and Vega Alta — were added to the list on Monday, according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety.

The 10 municipalities are expected to receive $100,000 each to help repair damaged infrastructure. The amount barely covers the estimated damage in some areas.

Officials have said the rain inflicted $7 million worth of damage in Vega Alta and $3 million in the town of Cidra.

The rains, which began on April 18, have caused landslides and widespread flooding.

Last week, a man died after trying to cross floodwaters in his car and was swept away. On Saturday, a tree fell in the town of Toa Baja, killing a 44-year-old man driving through the area.

