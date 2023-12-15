Officials have identified the 30-year-old man shot and killed on a busy street Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood.

The victim was Alfonzo Armstead, St. Paul police said in a statement Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of University Avenue W. after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground, according to the initial police news release.

The officers provided first aid to the victim before St. Paul Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A St. Paul police sergeant saw a man running from the area of the killing and arrested him. That 21-year-old is now suspected of murder, and is being held at Ramsey County Jail, the department said Thursday.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged. The shooting took place in a commercial area with several shops that sit next to light-rail tracks.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, according to the release.