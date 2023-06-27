Officials on Tuesday released the identity of the woman who was struck in the parking lot of a Minneapolis restaurant by a suspected hit-and-run driver in November and died.
Karen Lee Dalton, 53, of St. Paul, was hit by the driver about 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 outside Eli's East Food & Cocktails in the 800 block of E. Hennepin Avenue and died at the scene, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said at the time that Dalton had fallen in the parking lot before the vehicle struck her. The driver left before officers arrived but was located later.
Prosecutors have yet to announce any charges against the driver, whose identity has not been released by police.
