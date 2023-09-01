Officials on Friday released the identities of the two people on a motorcycle who died in a collision with a minivan this week south of the Twin Cities.

Russell Henry Kewatt, 62, of Mankato, and his passenger, Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, 29, also of Mankato, died at the scene of the crash about 8:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said. Neither were wearing helmets, the Sheriff's Office said.

The minivan's driver, 74-year-old Linda Vogel, of Mankato, survived her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle was heading west on Hill when it struck the minivan as it turned left from southbound Rabbit Road toward eastbound Hill, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist had the right of way at the intersection, said Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Collins.