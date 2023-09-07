Investigators say a Maple Grove man shot and killed a woman he was in a relationship with and her daughter before taking his own life at a resort home in Breezy Point.

The three found dead were identified Thursday by the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office as Melanie Michele Jansen, 54, also of Maple Grove, Jansen's daughter Hannah Nicole Parmenter, 29, of Elk River, and suspected shooter Michael Charles Toner, 59.

A Breezy Point police officer responded just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to 8094 Whitebirch Drive, a multi-unit house in Breezy Point's Whitebirch Resort. The 911 caller, Jansen's 28-year-old son, said he could see two people on the floor and blood, the Attorney's Office said in its release.

Police found the bodies of all three inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Jansen's son said his family had been renting the home since Friday, the release states.

Jansen and Parmenter suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the manner of death listed as homicide in the autopsies.

Toner was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head, in a suspected suicide.

Based on the observations and investigation so far, it's believed Toner shot the two women before shooting himself, the release states.

"The investigation remains ongoing but there is no evidence of any threat to the public," it adds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Sheriff's Office assisted police with the investigation.