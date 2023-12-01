Officials have released the name of the teenage driver who died this week in a rollover crash in southern Dakota County.

Tayven M. Geiger, 17, of Cannon Falls, Minn., suffered multiple injuries from the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday on the eastern edge of Randolph while traveling on northbound Hwy. 56 near County Road 88, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Geiger was thrown from his vehicle after it left the road and rolled over, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

"Tayven was an amazing young man who lived for family, hunting and baseball," according to an online fund-raising effort started by HTP Sports Academy to help the family with funeral expenses.

The Apple Valley-based academy, where Geiger honed his baseball skills, posted online that he "was the best teammate and friend, and was always in a positive mood that lit up the room when he walked in."