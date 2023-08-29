Officials have released the identity of the man who was hit by a car and killed while on an interstate exit ramp in Maple Grove.
Stephen Ernest Bloomdahl, 70, of Seattle, died at the scene of the crash shortly after 5:10 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Weaver Lake Road, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Bloomdahl was crossing from one side of the ramp to the other when he was struck by the SUV, the patrol said.
The driver, 33-year-old Tony Xiong, of St. Paul, was not hurt, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Officials ID farmer attacked by bull and killed in western Minnesota
The attack occurred over the weekend west of Parkers Prairie.
West Metro
Officials ID man hit by car and killed while on exit ramp in Maple Grove
The 70-year-old man was from Seattle, the State Patrol said.
Local
Minnesota mussel decline blamed in part on the plight of the mudpuppy
The salamander mussel, which hangs on only in a stretch of the St. Croix River, is proposed for endangered status.
Local
Meet the St. Paul woman who makes the Minnesota State Fair gooey and sweet
Sweet Martha has been churning out her cookies since 1979.
Local
Back to school in Minnesota: 5 things parents should know about the new year
From free school meals to violence prevention trainings, here's what students can expect when they get back to class this fall.