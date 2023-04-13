Officials have released the identity of the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend in Spring Lake Park.
Barton R. Osgar, 57, suffered fatal injuries Saturday night from being struck by a car heading north on Hwy. 47 near 81st Avenue NE. in Spring Lake Park, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders arrived about 11 p.m. and found the Osgar, who has no permanent address, dead at the scene.
The driver, Crystal J. Kangas, 29, of Minneapolis, stopped and cooperated with law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office said.
Kangas and her passenger, 28-year-old Stephanie N. Kangas, of Coon Rapids, were not injured, the State Patrol said.
