Officials have released the identity of the man who died in a motorcycle crash in southern Dakota County.
James D. Orth, 38, of Hastings, suffered multiple injuries when his motorcycle crashed on June 4 shortly after midnight in Vermillion Township, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Orth's motorcycle left the road near E. 190th Street and Northfield Boulevard, the examiner's office said. He died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials have not said whether Orth was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
