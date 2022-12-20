Officials on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was shot to death in his Minneapolis home allegedly by a 71-year-old jailed suspect.
Willie J. Hobbs, 57, was shot multiple times about 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 3100 block of N. Dupont Avenue and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The suspected gunman was apprehended soon afterward, booked into jail and awaits possible murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting but did say the two men knew each other.
