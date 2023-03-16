Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have released the identity of the man who died in a house fire in north Minneapolis this week.

Ronald A. White, 71, died from smoke inhalation after his home caught fire Tuesday night, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Crews responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 1½-story home in the 3900 block of N. Dupont Avenue and found the fire consuming the first floor, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters forced their way through the front door and began extinguishing the fire before it could spread elsewhere in the home.

Crews found White's body on the first floor. He lived alone at the house, Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said.

The fire appeared to have come from a bedroom on the first floor, she said. The Medical Examiner's Office classified the fire as accidental.

This is Minneapolis' fourth reported fire fatality so far in 2023.