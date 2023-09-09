Officials have identified the 36-year-old man who died after losing consciousness in a Faribault Police squad car while being taken to jail.

Jerrell Bryan Skelton, of Faribault, was pronounced dead Sept. 2 after being taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release.

Skelton was identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

An officer initiated the traffic stop just before midnight near the intersection of West Division and Fourth Street NW, the Faribault Police Department said in a news release.

The department said Skelton failed to pull over and continued at a low speed. Officers noticed him going in and out of consciousness but continuing to drive, according to the department's release. Police used a low-speed pursuit intervention tactic (PIT maneuver) to stop him, the release said.

Medical responders evaluated Skelton and deemed him clear for transport to the Rice County jail, the release said. On the way to the jail, Skelton lost consciousness in the squad car and became unresponsive, the release said.

An ambulance was called again, and officers began life-saving efforts including performing CPR and administering Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Skelton was pronounced dead at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results to determine Skelton's cause and manner of death, the BCA said in the release, adding that Skelton had no apparent injuries.

The incident was captured on officer-worn body cameras and dash cameras, the release said.

The BCA is investigating and will present its findings to the Rice County Attorney's Office for review.