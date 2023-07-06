Officials have identified the man who apparently drowned in a lake west of the Twin Cities earlier this week.
Jair Sanchez Loya, 20, of Mexico, was brought to shore from Lake Pulaski in Buffalo about 4:15 p.m. Monday by a dive team, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.
Efforts to revive him were started on the lake's eastern shore before an ambulance took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sanchez Loya had been on an unspecified flotation device but became separated from it and went underwater, according to the Sheriff's Office.
