Officials on Wednesday released the identity of the man who was shot to death this week on Raspberry Island in downtown St. Paul.

Marcus Anthony Baker Jr., 20, of St Paul, was shot during an altercation among a large group of people Monday night, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Officers found a "chaotic scene" and Baker suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the island under the Wabasha Street bridge just after 9 p.m., said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Police offered aid to Baker until paramedics arrived an took him to Regions Hospital, where he died, Ernster said.

Preliminary information showed that some sort of conflict preceded the shooting that resulted in the city's 23rd homicide so far this year.

Tips to can be submitted to police by calling 651-266-5650.