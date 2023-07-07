Officials have released the identity of the man who was fatally shot early Wednesday in north Minneapolis.
William L. Hudson, 40, of Minneapolis, was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of Olson Hwy. east of N. Humboldt Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.
Hudson was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later, the examiner's office said.
Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.
Anybody with information can call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
