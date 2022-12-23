Officials on Friday released the identity of a man who was shot to death on at a bus shelter Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Derrick L. Harding-Reyes, 31, was shot in the head early Wednesday and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the head on the sidewalk next to the bus stop just outside Hark's Food Market and attempted lifesaving measures, Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at the scene.

The man had a conversation with another man who opened fire and ran off, O'Hara said. Police have announced no arrests as of midafternoon Friday.

The chief said police have surveillance videos of the suspect. Preliminary information indicates the man was possibly shot by someone he knew, according to police.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or to submit tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could receive a reward.

There have been 79th homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.