Officials on Sunday released the identity of the man who was shot and killed late last week in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

Vintrez Lamont Johnson, 21, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of W. 29th Street and S. Fremont Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Johnson died barely 30 minutes later at HCMC, the examiner's office added.

No arrests in connection with the shooting have been announced.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found the mortally wounded Johnson, police said.

Police said the officers located a building and a vehicle near 29th Street and Fremont with bullet damage, supporting their belief that Johnson was shot outdoors.

People with information about the crime can send anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by sending them online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.