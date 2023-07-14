Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last week in New Hope and died.
James J. Garcia, 67, of New Hope, was hit by an SUV driver at N. Winnetka and 42nd avenues shortly before 1 p.m. on July 7 and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police have yet to disclose any circumstances surrounding the crash. The driver's identity has yet to be released.
