Officials have identified a man who was hit and killed by a light rail train in Minneapolis.

Aleme Desta, 79, of Minneapolis, was struck by the Blue Line about 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Cedar-Riverside station and died at HCMC on Sept. 5, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death to be accidental.

Metro Transit has yet to release details about the incident other than to say it remains under investigation.