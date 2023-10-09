Officials on Monday identified the man who was fatally stabbed last week in St. Paul.
Randall B. Williams, 37, of St. Paul, was stabbed late Friday morning at a home in the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue, blocks away from Concordia University.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Williams with a chest wound, police said. Emergency responders took him to Regions Hospital, where he died.
A suspect was soon found by officers canvassing the area. The man remains in custody as the Ramsey County Attorney's Office reviews the case for possible charges.
McMillen said the man was stabbed in the 911 caller's home before officers found him outside.
There have been 28 homicides in St. Paul so far this year.
