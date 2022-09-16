Officials have identified a man who was found shot and later died more than five weeks ago in a Minneapolis homeless encampment.

Carlos T. Rangel, 48, was shot multiple times about 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 2 and died 2 hours later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with Rangel's death.

Rangel was in a tent and unresponsive when officers arrived at the encampment near W. 29th Street and Nicollet Avenue, according to police. He was taken to HCMC, where he died.

Police said people in the area reported hearing gunfire but did not see who fired the shots.

As of late Friday morning, there have been 65 homicides in the city so far this year. That compares to 74 in Minneapolis at this time last year.