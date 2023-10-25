Officials identified the person fatally shot on St. Paul's West Side this week as a 23-year-old man.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said David Lashawn Isaac of St. Paul was the man shot to death in the 400 block of Clinton Avenue on Monday. No suspects have been arrested in Isaac's death; the investigation is ongoing.

Police found Isaac just past midnight after a 911 caller reported a person on the ground behind a home on the West Side. Isaac was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead as officers secured the scene.

His death marks the 29th homicide in St. Paul this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 31 at this time last year.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 651-266-5650.