Officials on Monday released the identity of the driver who was jailed on accusations of hitting and killing a pedestrian late at night in Forest Lake.

Dylan R. Simmons, 20, of Forest Lake, was arrested soon after the crash about 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 95 W. Broadway, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He remains jailed awaiting a possible charge of criminal vehicular homicide.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, died at the scene, police said.

Court records show that Simmons' driving history includes convictions for underage drinking and driving, speeding, no vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance, and driving after suspension.