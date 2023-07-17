Officials on Monday released the identity of the driver who was jailed on accusations of hitting and killing a pedestrian late at night in Forest Lake.
Dylan R. Simmons, 20, of Forest Lake, was arrested soon after the crash about 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 95 W. Broadway, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He remains jailed awaiting a possible charge of criminal vehicular homicide.
The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, died at the scene, police said.
Court records show that Simmons' driving history includes convictions for underage drinking and driving, speeding, no vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance, and driving after suspension.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Girl, 15, shot to death in Uptown; shooter yet to be located
"Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time," a police statement read.
East Metro
Officials ID driver jailed on accusations of hitting and killing pedestrian in Forest Lake
The crash occurred about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on W. Broadway, police said.
Local
Patrol: Alcohol use by wrong-way driver is factor in crash that kills him, severely injures 3 in SUV
The injured, parents and their adult daughter were taken to Regions Hospital, the State Patrol said.
St. Paul
2-vehicle crash in St. Paul kills woman, injures 4 small children and 4 adults
The children were age 7 or younger, the State Patrol said.
Local
Minnesota transplant centers seek to reduce delays, deaths through donor units
Federal report urges organ donor agencies to switch to procuring organs at special care units rather than in hospitals where patients die.