Officials have identified the driver who was injured in a crash last month south of Uptown and died six days later.

Hubert Temba, 65, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple injuries in the wreck shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the intersection of S. Emerson Avenue and W. 34th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Temba was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died there on Oct. 25, the examiner's office said.

Minneapolis police have yet to release any information about the circumstances of the crash.