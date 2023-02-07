Officials on Tuesday released the names of the three workers who were injured from an explosion a day earlier at the site of a house under construction in East Bethel.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said all three men have remained hospitalized at HCMC and were in stable condition.

Keith Hyovalti, 37, of Oak Grove; William Swanson, 47, of Zimmerman; and James Wells, 47, of Coon Rapids were on the property in the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard NE. near Greenbrook Drive NE. when the blast erupted shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Once the rescue crew pulled the men from the debris, two were taken by ground ambulance and one by helicopter to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, said Sheriff's Lt. Bill Jacobson.

Officials have yet to offer a preliminary cause for the explosion.