Officials from Ukraine, US and UK meet in London in latest push to stop the war

LONDON — Diplomats and defense chiefs from Britain, the U.S., European nations and Ukraine will meet in London on Wednesday to push for a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.
British Defense Secretary John Healey said the meeting of foreign ministers and national security advisers follows talks last week in Paris and will include ''what a ceasefire might look like and how to secure peace in the long term.''
Those attending include retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia. The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who attended the Paris talks, was unable to come because of a scheduling issue.
Britain has downplayed expectations of a breakthrough, but says this is an important week for diplomatic efforts to stop more than three years of fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Trump said last week that negotiations were ''coming to a head'' and the U.S. might ''take a pass'' if either of the two sides didn't move toward peace.
Rubio has also indicated the U.S. might soon back away from negotiations if they don't progress, and suggested that Wednesday's meeting could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.
Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to visit Moscow again this week. Ushakov provided no further details.
Western analysts say Moscow is in no rush to conclude peace talks, because it has battlefield momentum and wants to capture more Ukrainian land.