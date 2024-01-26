Officials said Friday that the fatal shooting of a man earlier this week in north Minneapolis occurred at a bar.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Carnell D. Russell, 47, of Robbinsdale, as the man who was shot in the chest about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and died about 1:20 a.m. Thursday at North Memorial Health Hospital.
Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said no arrests have been made as of late Friday afternoon in what was the city's third homicide of the year.
"An altercation escalated to gunfire,", a police statement read.
Officials have yet to address a possible motive for the killing. The bar, Cliff N Norm's, is in the 2000 block of N. Washington Avenue.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
Local Antagonism toward Somali students fueled St. Louis Park brawl, say charges against mom, 2 adult kids
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
Local Antagonism toward Somali students fueled St. Louis Park brawl, say charges against mom, 2 adult kids
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
Local Antagonism toward Somali students fueled St. Louis Park brawl, say charges against mom, 2 adult kids
More from Star Tribune
Nation Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
Local Antagonism toward Somali students fueled St. Louis Park brawl, say charges against mom, 2 adult kids
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Chalamet as Dylan? Electric Fetus customers weigh in
The actor, who visited Duluth and Hibbing this week, is playing the music legend and native of Minnesota's North Country in an upcoming biopic. Record store shoppers were divided on whether Chalamet should sing Dylan's songs or use dubbed audio.
Local
Tentative deal with teachers could result in staff cuts at Anoka-Hennepin
"Monumental" contribution from state not enough to fund raises at Minnesota's largest school district
Politics
Major Minnesota lawyer, lobbyist William McGrann has died
He founded the public affairs law firm McGrann Shea in Minneapolis and worked with professional sports teams and civic and arts organizations.
Local
Officials: Fatal shooting of man in north Minneapolis this week occurred at neighborhood bar
The victim is identified as a 47-year-old man from Robbinsdale.
Minneapolis
Players mourn cancellation of U.S. Pond Hockey Championships — by playing hockey
Some came from as far as Belgium to compete for the Golden Shovel. Mother Nature had other plans.