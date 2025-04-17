Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after another Puerto Rico blackout

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Crews worked early Thursday to restore power to Puerto Rico after a blackout across the entire island that affected the main international airport, several hospitals and hotels filled with Easter vacationers
The outage that began past noon Wednesday left 1.4 million customers without electricity and 328,000 without water. At least 175,000 customers, or 12%, had power back at the end of the day. Officials expected 90% of customers to have power back within 48 to 72 hours after the outage.
''This is a shame for the people of Puerto Rico that we have a problem of this magnitude,'' said Gov. Jenniffer González, who cut her weeklong vacation short and returned to Puerto Rico on Wednesday evening.
The blackout snarled traffic, forced hundreds of businesses to close and left those unable to afford generators scrambling to buy ice and candles.
It's the second islandwide blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months, with the previous one occurring on New Year's Eve.
''Why on holidays?'' griped José Luis Richardson, who did not have a generator and kept cool by splashing water on himself every couple of hours.
The roar of generators and smell of fumes filled the air as a growing number of Puerto Ricans renewed calls for the government to cancel the contracts with Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, and Genera PR, which oversees generation.
González promised to heed those calls.