BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Police have responded to a report of a weapon at the public high school in Burnsville, a Minneapolis suburb.

A recording at the school says all students and staff are safe, but that classrooms have been locked down while police secure and search the building.

Parents were advised not to pick up their children as the lockdown remains in place, according to the recording.

Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.