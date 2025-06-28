Nation

Officials believe a young shark bit a woman at a New York beach

A 20-year-old woman was likely bitten by a juvenile shark while waist-deep in the surf at a suburban New York beach, according to state officials.

June 28, 2025 at 7:05PM

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A 20-year-old woman was likely bitten by a juvenile shark while waist-deep in the surf at a suburban New York beach, according to state officials.

The unidentified woman suffered minor cuts to her left leg and foot after being bitten Wednesday at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island. She was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a release from state parks officials.

The woman did not see what bit her, and a subsequent drone search for dangerous marine life was not successful. But experts analyzing photos of the injuries and other factors believe the bites ''most likely'' came from a juvenile sand tiger shark, state officials said.

Swimming was immediately suspended after the incident and resumed Thursday morning after a check of the water by drones and lifeguards.

