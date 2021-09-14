MENOMONIE, Wis. — Four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.

Preliminary results of autopsies performed Monday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office showed the two men and two women all died of gunshot wounds, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foremann III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all from St. Paul; as well as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been announced.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims. I wish we could release more details of our investigation but we have to balance the public's desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case", Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.

Sheriff's officials said in an earlier statement that there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the vehicle that was abandoned.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Dunn County sheriff's officials planned to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Menomonie.