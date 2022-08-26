BERLIN — Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists.
The brothers, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen.
Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne, but later died.
Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.
