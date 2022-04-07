ROZELLVILLE, Wis. — A criminal investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found following a house fire in Marathon County, sheriff's officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home near Rozellville, between Auburndale and Stratford, early Wednesday and found the single-family home engulfed in flames.

According to the authorities, firefighters found evidence suspicious in nature and could not locate the homeowner.

"Usually in these situations the homeowner is present or they are the ones who call us and that wasn't the case here. Nobody could locate the residents, the people who live here, and it was just unusual from the start," said Marathon County Sheriff's Capt. Jeffrey Stefonek in the investigations division.

The Sheriff's Office is receiving assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney's Office, WSAW-TV reported.

The victims have not been identified.