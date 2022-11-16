DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: "We are aware of an incident and it's being investigated at this time."
