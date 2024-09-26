Wires

Official report says Argentina's poverty rate has spiked to 53% in first six months of austerity under President Milei

September 26, 2024 at 7:05PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Official report says Argentina's poverty rate has spiked to 53% in first six months of austerity under President Milei.

