JUBA, South Sudan — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the capital, Juba, killed five crew members Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear what caused the plane belonging to Optimum Aviation Ltd. to crash shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport en route to Maban county, located in Upper Nile state in the country's north.
"Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives," airport director Kur Kuol told The Associated Press. He said two Russian nationals and South Sudanese nationals were killed.
The chartered Antonov was carrying cargo that included fuel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad
President Joe Biden joined other world leaders Tuesday to highlight the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home.
Business
Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment
Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment."
World
Romania hits pandemic death record of 591, as vaccines lag
Romania reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system.
Business
Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks
More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before.
Business
World's biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue
The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moeller-Maersk, reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.