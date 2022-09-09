ELK MILLS, Md. — Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, an official said.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, The Cecil Whig reported.
Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.
"We got a call indicating multiple people were shot," he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.
There was no threat to the public, Holmes said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track to break a three-week losing streak.
Nation
Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned
Gibraltarians were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with several dozen queueing from the early hours of Friday to sign a book of condolences and lay flowers.
Variety
'Come From Away' readies for 9/11 anniversary by giving back
This Monday, the cast and crew of the Broadway musical "Come From Away" have an appointment, as usual, with an aircraft carrier.
Nation
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
Nation
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.