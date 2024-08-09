Wires

Official: 3rd suspect linked to plot to attack Taylor Swift shows also took 'oath of allegiance' to Islamic State group

Official: 3rd suspect linked to plot to attack Taylor Swift shows also took 'oath of allegiance' to Islamic State group.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 9, 2024 at 9:10AM

VIENNA — Official: 3rd suspect linked to plot to attack Taylor Swift shows also took 'oath of allegiance' to Islamic State group.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

Wires

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Wires

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony