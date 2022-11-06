ISTANBUL — A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey's health minister said.
A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included two in serious condition.
Videos showed at least two people lying on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
