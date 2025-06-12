Officers sue to compel Congress to install a Jan. 6 riot memorial at Capitol

WASHINGTON — Two of the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from a mob of Trump supporters filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to compel Congress to follow one of its own laws and install a memorial to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
The officers claim the failure to install the memorial plaque on the Capitol reflects an effort by President Donald Trump and his congressional allies to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 riot.
''Even those who recognized the violence of the day eventually partnered with the man who both inspired and minimized it,'' the suit says.
More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in the attack. Hundreds of people were convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes, but Trump erased all of the cases in a sweeping act of clemency on his first day back in the White House.
In 2022, Congress passed a law directing the Architect of the Capitol to install a memorial honoring the officers who tried to hold off the mob. The deadline for installing it passed roughly two years ago.
In April, Architect of the Capitol Thomas Austin told a House subcommittee that House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, had not instructed him to install the plaque. The speaker is responsible for any modifications to the House side of the Capitol, Austin noted.
Spokespeople for Austin's office and Johnson didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs — Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn — have been outspoken critics of Republicans' revisionist history of Jan. 6.