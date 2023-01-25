Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A White Bear Lake police officer is in stable condition in a hospital following surgery after being shot Tuesday night.

The officer was attempting to make an arrest at the Lakewood Hills apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road about 10 p.m. when shots were fired, said White Bear Lake Police Captain Phil Henry.

The officer was struck by the gunfire and taken the hospital, Henry said.

Other officers were able to arrest the suspect. Police did not say why the suspect was being sought.

Authorities had asked the public to stay away from the area as events unfolded, but have said there is no longer a threat.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted White Bear Lake police, including the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

No other information was immediately available.